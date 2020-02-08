$17.11 Million in Sales Expected for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post sales of $17.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $17.22 million. Viewray posted sales of $20.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year sales of $88.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.40 million to $88.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $112.02 million, with estimates ranging from $99.94 million to $135.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Viewray’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Viewray by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,665,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viewray by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,894,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viewray by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 827,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,425,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $2.98 on Friday. Viewray has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $323.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

