170,732 Shares in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. KAR Auction Services makes up about 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.13% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 813,225 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 755,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after acquiring an additional 617,226 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. CJS Securities cut KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

NYSE:KAR opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

