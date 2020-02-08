181,739 Shares in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 181,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Pagerduty makes up about 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Pagerduty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. Pagerduty Inc has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,687,819 shares in the company, valued at $91,457,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,370 shares of company stock worth $3,930,264 over the last ninety days.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

