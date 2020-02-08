18,614 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,614 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.63. 1,887,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

