18,880 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

