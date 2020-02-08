19,468 Shares in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 143,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,514,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,046 shares of company stock worth $7,729,590 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.44. 12,670,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,967,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.02.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

