19,628 Shares in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,628 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,280 shares of company stock worth $7,888,697 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $133.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $170.74.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.