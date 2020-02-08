1irstcoin Price Hits $1.24 on Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $49.33 million and $86,683.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00012557 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 666.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.69 or 0.01610455 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,151 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

