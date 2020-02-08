$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.52 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 153,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 324,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $389.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

