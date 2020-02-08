$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.60 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

