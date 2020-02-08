20,829 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 747,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

