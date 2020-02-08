21,493 Shares in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,151. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

