$217.42 Million in Sales Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will report $217.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.60 million and the lowest is $217.24 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year sales of $833.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $833.68 million to $834.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $876.69 million, with estimates ranging from $875.37 million to $878.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $211.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 million.

ARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Renal Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARA. State Street Corp raised its position in American Renal Associates by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in American Renal Associates by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ARA opened at $8.42 on Friday. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

