$252.28 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report sales of $252.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.09 million and the highest is $255.80 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $233.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $989.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.02 million to $992.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 416.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.