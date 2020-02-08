$253.66 Million in Sales Expected for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report sales of $253.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for K12’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $253.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.51 million. K12 posted sales of $253.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K12 will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti cut their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in K12 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in K12 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in K12 by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in K12 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. K12 has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $696.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.31.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

