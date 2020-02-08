$253.88 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce $253.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.79 million and the highest is $263.50 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $255.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

