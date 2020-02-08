$274.95 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to announce sales of $274.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.07 million and the highest is $278.00 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $289.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In related news, insider Bruce N. Haase acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

