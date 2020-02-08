29,951 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,729. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,103,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,102,413 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

