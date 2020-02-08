$32.58 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to report sales of $32.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.71 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year sales of $128.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.57 million to $128.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $136.12 million, with estimates ranging from $135.64 million to $136.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bank and Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

