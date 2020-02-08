32,198 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 810,106 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664,985 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51.

