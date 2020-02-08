34,122 Shares in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 392.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $192,292.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,288. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.78. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.