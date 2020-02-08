37,226 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 712.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

IRBT stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.99.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

