$388.95 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $388.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.80 million and the highest is $389.10 million. National Vision reported sales of $355.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

EYE stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.12 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

In other National Vision news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas V. Taylor acquired 3,610 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.90. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Vision by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Vision by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in National Vision by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 357,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

