$391.00 Million in Sales Expected for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to announce $391.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $394.00 million. Kraton reported sales of $447.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kraton.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

KRA opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Kraton has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $571.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

