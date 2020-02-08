412,964 Shares in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 412,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,090,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.66% of Nanometrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nanometrics by 1,394.8% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nanometrics by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NANO traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.45. 670,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,425. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. Nanometrics Incorporated has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $954.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

