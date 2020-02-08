$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.37 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $21.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.06 billion to $21.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $22.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

