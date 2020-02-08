502,394 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 502,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. VCU Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,070,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,411,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,827,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

