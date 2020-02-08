$528.63 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to post $528.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $516.30 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $474.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $135,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $918,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,528.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,424 shares of company stock worth $10,397,040 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

NYSE SITE opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

