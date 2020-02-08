55,339 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Hexcel makes up about 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hexcel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.