$587.68 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report sales of $587.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $584.00 million. Generac reported sales of $563.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

GNRC opened at $101.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Generac has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Generac by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,314,000 after buying an additional 111,255 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Generac by 33.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after buying an additional 102,374 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Generac by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 233,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,775,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

