59,681 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cimarex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 264,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,130. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $76.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

In other Cimarex Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

