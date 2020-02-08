$6.71 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) will report sales of $6.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.71 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $24.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $24.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.55 billion to $27.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NYSE AZN opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $51.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

