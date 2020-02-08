$60.77 Million in Sales Expected for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will report $60.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.84 million and the highest is $66.70 million. Navios Maritime Partners posted sales of $57.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year sales of $218.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.95 million to $224.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $273.72 million, with estimates ranging from $272.89 million to $274.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navios Maritime Partners.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMM. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of 236.52 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 980.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

