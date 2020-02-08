$671.28 Million in Sales Expected for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post $671.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $665.40 million to $677.15 million. Logitech International posted sales of $624.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of LOGI opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after buying an additional 1,042,036 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

