68,826 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,136,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nike by 867.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,799,000 after acquiring an additional 662,007 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nike by 1,809.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,378,000 after acquiring an additional 648,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.44. 4,110,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

