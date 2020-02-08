$7.19 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce $7.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.38 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $9.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $29.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.66 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.80 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $34.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.47. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,962.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,450 shares of company stock valued at $188,652 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,472,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 218,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 220.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 196,786 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,566,000 after acquiring an additional 147,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

