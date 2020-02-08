$71.69 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will report $71.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $72.78 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $68.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $309.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.30 million to $311.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $336.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

