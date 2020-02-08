$75.03 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $75.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $73.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $318.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $323.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $340.97 million, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $349.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

