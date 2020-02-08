$784.33 Million in Sales Expected for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to announce $784.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.00 million and the highest is $793.90 million. Toro posted sales of $602.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $81.60 on Friday. Toro has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

