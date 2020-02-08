$8.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to post sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $32.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $35.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.91 billion to $37.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Plains GP stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,603,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 325,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,610,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 553,971 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.