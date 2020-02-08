83,849 Shares in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Nutrien comprises 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $4,391,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1,327.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 65,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 482,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

