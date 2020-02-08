A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 22,075 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners accounts for 1.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 644.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 78,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,446,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 55.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

