A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,052 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 834,527 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after acquiring an additional 400,115 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,200,496 shares of company stock valued at $31,690,133. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

