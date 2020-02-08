A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Carnival accounts for 1.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 579.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Carnival stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

