A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.7% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 579,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after buying an additional 123,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $85.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

