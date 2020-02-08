Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $133,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 267.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

