Absolute (ABS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,023.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Absolute coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a market capitalization of $18,384.00 and approximately $2,023.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Absolute has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.01280317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047300 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00212484 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002162 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00062921 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.