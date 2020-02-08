AC3 (AC3) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. AC3 has a market cap of $245,504.00 and $15.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last week, AC3 has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

