Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will announce $126.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Acacia Communications posted sales of $107.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year sales of $462.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.41 million to $464.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $527.41 million, with estimates ranging from $514.82 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acacia Communications.

ACIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

Shares of ACIA opened at $68.79 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. FMR LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 81,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Acacia Communications by 621.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 128,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Acacia Communications by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

