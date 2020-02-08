Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 1,498 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 5.3% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $87.45 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

